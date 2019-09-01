arts Art on the River, Dubuque: Look for it along the Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque. Unveiled in June.
Dubuque Museum of Art: Always lots of ongoing and temporary exhibits in this beautiful venue at 701 Locust St. dbqart.com
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: The upcoming season starts with Classics I, Oct. 5-6. dubuquesymphony.org
Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts: Get away from downtown for awhile to 219 Summit St., where you’ll find this treasure. galenacenterforthearts.com
Bluff Strokes: A Dubuque arts group featuring events and workshops. bluffstrokes.org
Paint-and-sip, Dubuque: Grab your brush and whet you palate at Pinot’s Palette, 955 Main St., for variety of events. pinotspalette.com/dubuque
Fall Art Tour, Mineral Point, Wis.: Also will go through Spring Green, Dodgeville and Baraboo. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-20. fallarttour.com/
Shake Rag Alley, Mineral Point, Wis.: The hub for a growing arts community in this historic town. shakeragalley.com
TheatersAmerican Players Theatre, Spring Green, Wis.: www.americanplayers.org
Bell Tower Theater, Dubuque: www.belltowertheater.net
Fly-By-Night Productions, Dubuque: Flybynightdubuque.com
Galena-Jo Daviess County, Ill. Historical Society: www.galenahistorymuseum.org
Grand Opera House, Dubuque: www.thegrandoperahouse.com
Heritage Center, University of Dubuque: dbq.edu/FinePerformingArts/
Mineral Point Opera House: mineralpointoperahouse.org
Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Maquoketa, Iowa: www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com
Rising Star Theatre Company, Dubuque: www.risingstartheatrecompany.com
Trainwreck Productions, Dubuque: www.trainwreckproductions.org