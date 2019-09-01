10162017-grantwood4-dk.jpg
Grant Wood works have been a mainstay at the Dubuque Museum of Art .

arts Art on the River, Dubuque: Look for it along the Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque. Unveiled in June.

Dubuque Museum of Art: Always lots of ongoing and temporary exhibits in this beautiful venue at 701 Locust St. dbqart.com

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: The upcoming season starts with Classics I, Oct. 5-6. dubuquesymphony.org

Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts: Get away from downtown for awhile to 219 Summit St., where you’ll find this treasure. galenacenterforthearts.com

Bluff Strokes: A Dubuque arts group featuring events and workshops. bluffstrokes.org

Paint-and-sip, Dubuque: Grab your brush and whet you palate at Pinot’s Palette, 955 Main St., for variety of events. pinotspalette.com/dubuque

Fall Art Tour, Mineral Point, Wis.: Also will go through Spring Green, Dodgeville and Baraboo. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 18-20. fallarttour.com/

Shake Rag Alley, Mineral Point, Wis.: The hub for a growing arts community in this historic town. shakeragalley.com

TheatersAmerican Players Theatre, Spring Green, Wis.: www.americanplayers.org

Bell Tower Theater, Dubuque: www.belltowertheater.net

Fly-By-Night Productions, Dubuque: Flybynightdubuque.com

Galena-Jo Daviess County, Ill. Historical Society: www.galenahistorymuseum.org

Grand Opera House, Dubuque: www.thegrandoperahouse.com

Heritage Center, University of Dubuque: dbq.edu/FinePerformingArts/

Mineral Point Opera House: mineralpointoperahouse.org

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Maquoketa, Iowa: www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com

Rising Star Theatre Company, Dubuque: www.risingstartheatrecompany.com

Trainwreck Productions, Dubuque: www.trainwreckproductions.org

