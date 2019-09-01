Here is a sampling of highly rated options from Dubuque and Galena, Ill., based on internet sites such as TravelAdvisor and Yelp, that might not have been included in the individual community profiles or other lists in this publication.
DubuqueBarrel House, 299 Main St. Nightly specials. 563-845-7928.
Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St. Downstairs dining at Hotel Julien. 563-588-5595.
Europa Haus Restaurant and Bier Stube, 1301 Rhomberg Ave. German- infused menu. 563-588-0361.
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, 855 Century Drive. Perfect for the family. 563-556-0820.
Hops & Rye, One of Dubuque’s newer restaurants. 1108 Locust St., 563-580-7354.
House of China, 170 Kennedy Road. There’s a low-carb menu — just in case. 563-557-8275,
1st & Main, 101 Main St. Unique long, narrow confines make it cool. 563-587-8152.
Great Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 3500 Dodge St, Ste 11. Modern interpretations of classic dishes. 563-583-8860.
Knockout Melts, 700 Locust St., Roshek Building. The former American Bombshell.
Lina’s Thai Bistro, 2055 Holliday Drive. For something completely different. 563-588-2345.
Los Aztecas, 2700 Dodge St. An “old reliable” in Dubuque. 563-584-0212 and 2345 NW Arterial, 563-583-5026.
Lot One, 100 Main St. Take a sip and drop a coin into the Wishing Willow. 563-587-0200.
Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 2022 Central Ave. Family tradition dating back to the 1960s. 563-588-0007.
Mario’s Italian Restarante, 13th and Main streets. Another longtime dependable spot. 563-556-9424.
Mason Dixon Saloon, 163 Main St. Their ribs get high marks. 563-582-3445.
Oolong Asian Cuisine, 145 W. 11th St., facebook.com/oolongasiancuisine.
Paul’s Tavern, 176 Locust St. Popular little spot known for its burgers. 563-556-9944.
Pusateri’s Restaurant, 2400 Central Ave. Four generations of good food. 563-583-9104.
Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant, 1091 Main St. A downtown favorite. 563-588-2880.
Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Plenty of room for the entire family. 563-556-1061.
Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave. Old-fashioned flavor. 563-582-3090.
The Bridge, 31 Locust St. Opened in 1961, has a supper club feel. 563-557-7280.
The Farmhouse Steaks & Chops, Q Casino. Recently remodeled venue. 563-582-3647.
The Filament, Meetery + Eatery, 350 Bell St., Diamond Jo Casino. 563-690-4761.
The Point, 2370 Rhonmberg Ave., 563-513-6328, tiny.cc/9j63jy
Woodfire Grille, 301 Bell St. High-end option inside the Diamond Jo Casino. 563-690-4755.
Yen Ching, 926 Main St. Serving Mandarin & Hunan cuisine for 30 years. 563-556-2574.
Zoro’s Gyros, 1400 Central Ave. One of the best gyros in town. 563-557-5071.
Galena, Ill.
Campeche Restaurant, 230 N. Commerce St. A solid Mexican option. 815-776-9950,
Cannova’s Pizzeria, 247 N. Main St. Many Chicagoans recommend it. 815-777-3735.
Durty Gurt’s, 235 N. Main St. A burger worth considering. 815-776-9990.
Embe, 233 S. Main St. Popular sandwich and salad shop. 815-777-2323.
Fried Green Tomatoes, 213 N. Main St. OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award, 2017. 815-777-3938.
Fritz & Frites, 317 N. Main St. French-infused menu. Love those frites! 815-777-2004.
Gobbie’s Sports Pub & Eatery, 219 N. Main St. Spacious, family fun spot. 815-777-0243.
Goldmoor Dining, Goldmoor Inn, 9001 W. Sand Hill Road. Great high-end option. 800-255-3925.
Little Tokyo, 300 N. Main St. Seeking Japanese? This is the spot. 815-777-8883.
Log Cabin, 201 N. Main St. It’s got that old-time supper club atmosphere. 815-777-0393.
One Eleven Main, 111 N. Main St. Great brick-lined interior. 815-777-8030.
Otto’s Place, 100 Bouthillier St. Has one of the more interesting menus. 815-776-0240.
Pudgy’s, 309 N. Main St. Chicago-style food in one of Galena’s newer restaurants. 815-777-2797.
The Market House Restaurant, 204 Perry St. The building was built in 1836. 815-777-0690.
Woodlands Restaurant at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive. After-golfing spot. 815-777-5000.