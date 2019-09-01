Apple River Fort site, Elizabeth, Ill.: Return to the 1830s Black Hawk War era.
Dubuque Shot Tower: The 120-foot tall structure, in the Port of Dubuque, goes back to the 1860s.
Grant County Courthouse, Lancaster, Wis.: This copper-dome structure was built in 1902.
Julien Dubuque Monument: You’ll get great views of the Mississippi here in the Mines of Spain.
Mathias Ham House, Dubuque: This mansion was built the same year as the Shot Tower.
Mining Museum and Rollo Jamison Museum, Platteville, Wis.: Tour the 1845 lead mine.
Olde (Iowa) Jail, Andrew: This 1870s building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Platteville (Wis.) Historic Re-Enactment: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8, in Mound View Park.
Stockton (Ill.) Heritage Museum: Dedicated to the preservation and teaching of Stockton area history.
Tour of Historic Homes, Galena, Ill.: You’ll see five old homes on this tour in this historic city.
Villa Louis, Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Experience Victorian life during the 19th century at this historic estate.