Shullsburg, a community of around 1,200, has a long history to boast about as well as some pretty tasty cheese options.
Where to startCheesefest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, downtown. Along with all of the cheese from local producers, cheese curd eating contest and cheese bake-off, there will be musical entertainment, hayrides, scarecrow contest, arts and crafts fair, antique and flea market and food booths.
Where to stay and playGratiot House Farm Bed & Breakfast, 20950 Rennick Road, 414-303-4374; Water Street Place Historic Inn, 202 W. Water St., 608-965-3228.
Shullsburg Cheese Store & Gift Shop, 210 W. Water St., 888-331-1193. There’s always fresh cheese curds along with spirits, clothing, gifts, books and ... more cheese.
A Bit of Yesteryear Christmas, annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving along Water Street. Featuring old house tours; family scavenger hunt; fireman’s soup, s’mores and bonfire; visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus, elf and reindeer; and a lighted Christmas parade.
OutdoorsGravity Hill, about a mile south of town on County U (Judgement Street). Stop and put your vehicle in neutral just before the 25 mph sign, at the mark in the road, and watch it roll backward, up the hill.
Where to eatThe Burg, 134 W. Water St., 608-965-3700; Miner Alley, 133 W. Water St., 608- 965-4515.
More on Shullsburg: shullsburgwisconsin.org