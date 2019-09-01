The views of the Mississippi River as you drive from the north or south toward this picturesque town of about 2,000 residents are spectacular.
Where to startGermanFest, Sept. 27-28, features things such as homemade beer tasting, kraut cook-off, hog roast, open air arts and crafts market, biergarten, lots of live music, food vendors and a 5K walk/run among other things. For more information, call 563-252-2323.
Where to stay and play
The Landing, A Riverfront Inn, 703 S. River Park Drive. 563-252-1615; Guttenberg Motel, 927 U.S. 52, 563-252-1433.
Promiseland Winery,39053 Great River Road, 563-252-2665. This family-run winery boasts a variety of shops inside its modern facility, along with its tasty wine and regular live music.
OutdoorsThe Mississippi River. Whether you come upon the awesome aerial view driving north on U.S. 52 or rent a river craft to do some fishing or boating, there are many ways to take advantage of the mighty river in this town. Take a stroll along River Park on a warm summer evening.
Mississippi River Charters, offers options ranging from a sightseeing cruise or a day of fishing. Their boat can handle six passengers for 2-, 4- or 8-hour trips. For more information, call 319-240-5047
Where to eatJoe’s Pizza, 608 S. River Park Drive, 563-252-2376; Picket Fence Cafe, 531 S. River Park Drive, 563-252-3820.
More on Guttenberg: guttenbergiowa.net