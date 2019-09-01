The county seat of Lafayette County, Darlington makes good use of the Pecatonica River. It is also home to where Alfred T. Ringling, of circus fame, established himself in the 1870s at the age of 20.
Where to startThe annual Christmas parade and festival, Saturday, Dec. 7. Parade on Main Street ends with a visit from Santa. Lighting of the famous floating Christmas Trees. Caroling, hot chocolate and bonfires.
Lafayette County Courthouse, built in 1905, it was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. Johnny Depp filmed a scene from his movie “Public Enemies” in 2009.
Where to stay and playRiver View Lodge, 245 W. Harriet St., 608-482-2172; Super 8 by Wyndham Darlington, 201 Christensen Drive, 608-776-8830.
City Service Brewing, 404 Main St., 608-482-1930. A 1930s service station restored to its original style but as a brewery.
Pecatonica Valley Antique Days: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 7-8. Flea markets, antique tractors and machinery displays at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds and along Louisa Street.
OutdoorsCheese County Recreation Trail, a 47-mile trail that goes through town, north to Mineral Point and southeast to Monroe.
Blue Bird Nest Nature Center, 308 Main St., 608-726-2143. Opened in 2014, it features displays, programs, presentations, a gift shop and bluebird bird houses for sale.
Where to eatChina King, 324 Main St., 608-776-8888; Bridges, 201 Christensen Dr. 608-776-2450; the Coffee Cup, 232 Main St., 608-776-3373.
More on Darlington: darling tonwi.org/index.html