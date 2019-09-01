The town of around 1,700 is just across the Mississippi River from Dubuque and offers a variety of things to see and do.
Where to startTimmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive. This local icon, built in 1961 on a bluff, is known not only for its broad menu, but its awesome view of the Mississippi River Valley. Features occasional DJ entertainment. For more info, call 815-747-3316.
Where to stay and playA sample of places to check in: Swiss Inn Motel & Lounge, 20670 U.S. 20, 815-747-3136; Quality Inn East Dubuque, 7787 Timmerman Drive, 815-747-3181.
Ice Golf Classic. This annual event takes place on the second Saturday of February on a (usually) frozen marina at MidTown Marina. Proceeds help support programming at St. Mark Youth Enrichment. For more info, call 563-582-6211.
OutdoorsGramercy Park, Located high atop a different bluff, this park offers views of the Mississippi River looking directly south and of parts of Dubuque. To get there from Dubuque, take the bridge exit onto Sinsinawa Avenue. Make a right on Montgomery Avenue and then lefts on both Sherwood and Beecher.
Where to eatHappy Joe’s Pizza, 222 Sinsinawa Ave., 815-747-3300; Mulgrew’s Tavern and Restaurant, 244 Sinsinawa Ave., 815-747-3845; Silver Spoon Restaurant, 818 West Gill Road, 815-554-6210.
More on East Dubuque: city ofeastdubuque.com.