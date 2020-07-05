Here is a sampling of highly rated options from Dubuque and Galena, Ill., based on internet sites such as TravelAdvisor and Yelp.
Dubuque
Barrel House, 299 Main St. Sunday brunch includes "Mimosa Mary Mule Time." 563-845-7928.
Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar, 955 Washington St. One of the first must-stop spots in the Millwork District. 563-587-8899.
Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St. Check out the Veal Lollipop Rib Chop. 563-588-5595.
Copper Kettle, 2987 Jackson St. One of the coolest places to eat on the north side. 563-845-0567.
Dubuque Mining Company, 555 Kennedy Road. Have a bite to eat after shopping at the mall. 563-557-1729.
Europa Haus Restaurant and Bier Stube, 1301 Rhomberg Ave. Lots of German options here . 563-588-0361.
1st & Main, 101 Main St. The building was a telegraph office and grocery store during the late 1800s. 563-587-8152.
Foodie Garage Eatery, 1091 University Ave. One of the Key City's newest dining destinations. 563-845-0131
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, 855 Century Drive. A Dubuque classic for the family. 563-556-0820.
Hops & Rye, Its speak-easy decor is accentuated by its Chef's Specials. 1108 Locust St., 563-580-7354.
House of China, 170 Kennedy Road. One of the daily specials is the Sauteed Happy Family. 563-557-8275.
Ichiban Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi, 3187 University Ave., Check out the huge Hibachi menu. 563-845-0698.
Great Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 3500 Dodge St, Ste 11. Modern interpretations of classic dishes. 563-583-8860.
Houlihan's, 1801 Greyhound Park Road. Adjacent to Q Casino, it boasts a varied menu. 563-585-5233.
Knockout Melts, 700 Locust St., Roshek Building. 563-587-8225. There's also a location at 3412 Pennsylvania Ave.
L.May, 1072 Main St. One of the most popular upscale dining venues in town. 563-556-0505.
Lina’s Thai Bistro, 2055 Holliday Drive. They have sushi "boats" for your parties. 563-588-2345.
Los Aztecas, 2700 Dodge St. Huge menu an huge margaritas. 563-584-0212 and 2345 NW Arterial, 563-583-5026.
Lot One, 100 Main St. It's long and narrow, with a lot of historic character. 563-587-0200.
Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 2022 Central Ave. Two spaghetti dishes are house specialties. 563-588-0007.
Mario’s Italian Restarante, 13th and Main streets. One of those longtime dependable Dubuque spots. 563-556-9424.
Mason Dixon Saloon, 163 Main St. They boast 19, 60-inch TVs on two levels to dine with. 563-582-3445.
Oolong Asian Cuisine, 145 W. 11th St. A newer Asian option with some unique offerings. 563-239-1019.
Paul’s Tavern, 176 Locust St. Iconic south end spot known for its burgers. 563-556-9944.
Pepper Sprout, 378 Main St. High-end menu and some great lemon drop martinis. 563-556-2167.
Pusateri’s Restaurant, 2400 Central Ave. Four generations of homemade food. 563-583-9104.
Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant, 1091 Main St. A reliable downtown favorite. 563-588-2880.
Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. A family favorite for pizza since it opened in 1967. 563-556-1061.
Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave. Old-fashioned flavor known for its breakfast menu. 563-582-3090.
The Bridge, 31 Locust St. Opened in 1961, features steaks, ribs and broasted chicken. 563-557-7280.
The Farmhouse Steaks & Chops, 1801 Greyhound Park Road. Another nice option at Q Casino. 563-582-3647.
The Filament, Meetery + Eatery, 350 Bell St. A casual spot to eat at Diamond Jo Casino. 563-690-4761.
The Point Cafe, 2370 Rhonmberg Ave. Offers a huge breakfast menu on the north end. 563-513-6328.
Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St. On nice summer nights, eat out on the Mississippi River view patio. 563-690-3249.
Vinny Vinucci's, 201 S. Main St. A stylish Italian option on the south end of Main. 563-588-9600.
Woodfire Grille, 301 Bell St. High-end option inside the Diamond Jo Casino. 563-690-4755.
Yen Ching, 926 Main St. Serving Mandarin and Hunan cuisine for 30 years. 563-556-2574.
Zoro’s Gyros, 1400 Central Ave. One of the best gyros in town. 563-557-5071.
Galena, Ill.
Campeche Restaurant, 230 N. Commerce St. Try its Cadillac Margarita (Grand Marnier). 815-776-9950,
Cannova’s Pizzeria, 247 N. Main St. It's been a standout since established in 1921. 815-777-3735.
Durty Gurt’s, 235 N. Main St. Slogan: "She's not durty, she's Gurty." 815-776-9990.
Embe, 233 S. Main St. Boasts homemade natural deli-style offerings. 815-777-2323.
Fried Green Tomatoes, 213 N. Main St. OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award, 2017. 815-777-3938.
Fritz & Frites, 317 N. Main St. French and German food on the far north end of Main. 815-777-2004.
General’s Restaurant, 230 S Main St. Just one of three cool spots in the historic DeSoto House Hotel. 815-777-0090;
Gobbie’s Sports Pub & Eatery, 219 N. Main St. One of the bigger sports bars downtown. 815-777-0243.
Goldmoor Dining, Goldmoor Inn, 9001 W. Sand Hill Road. Fancy option on the way to Chestnut Mountain. 800-255-3925.
Little Tokyo, 300 N. Main St. One of the few Japanese restaurants in the tri-states. 815-777-8883.
Log Cabin, 201 N. Main St. You'll find that old-time supper club atmosphere here. 815-777-0393.
One Eleven Main, 111 N. Main St. Prides itself on serving dishes with locally produced ingredients. 815-777-8030.
Otto’s Place, 100 Bouthillier St. A great Galena breakfast option off the beaten path. 815-776-0240.
Pudgy’s, 309 N. Main St. Chicago-style food in one of Galena’s newer restaurants. 815-777-2797.
The Market House Restaurant, 204 Perry St. Housed in a building built in 1836. 815-777-0690.
Woodlands Restaurant at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive. Big brunch spot. 815-777-5050.