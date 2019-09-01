Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, Dubuque: The leaves get fired up as the flowers go dormant.
Crystal Lake Cave, Dubuque: Take the wild cave tour or check out the Gem Mining Sluice.
Derby Grange Golf & Recreation, Dubuque: Mini-golf, driving ranges; par-3 course, batting cages.
Fever River Puppeteers, Hazel Green, Wis.: Family friendly shows at the Hazel Green Opera House.
Hurstville Interpretive Center,
Maquoketa, Iowa: Environment, inside and out. Does offer snowshoeing.
Osbourne Nature Center, Elkader, Iowa: Another great spot to see wildlife and nature.
Reflections in the Park, Dubuque: Louis Murphy Park is lit up for the holidays starting in late November.
Skating, Mystique Community Ice Center: An indoor Dubuque option on ice.
Sky Tours Zipline, Dubuque: A two-hour guided tour of the old, historic Union Park.
Sledding, Bunker Hill, Dubuque: One of the most popular places to sled is on the Bunker Hill Golf Course, off Grandview Avenue.
Stonefield Historical Site, Cassville, Wis.: Go back in time, agriculturally speaking.
Vertical Jump Park, Dubuque: Located in Kennedy Mall, this option offers a variety of indoor fun.