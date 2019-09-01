02252017-brothersosborne-3-dk.JPG
Buy Now

The country group Brothers Osborne performed at the Mississippi Moon Bar in 2017.

 DAVE KETTERING Telegraph Herald

There are dozens of places to see live music in the tri-state area, from larger venues hosting a few thousand to several more intimate options. Here is a sampling of some of the venues that regularly host shows:

Dubuque venuesBreezers Pub/The BLU Room: 600 Central Ave., 563-582-1090.

Five Flags Center: 405 Main St., 563-589-4254, fiveflagscenter.com.

The Hub on Main: 253 Main St., 563-583-3480.

The Lift: 180 Main St., 563-584-9712.

Mississippi Moon Bar: Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., 563-690-4758.

Q Showroom, Q Casino and Hotel: 1855 Greyhound Park Road, 800-373-3647.

Riverboat Lounge: Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., 563-556-4200.

7 Hills Brewing Company, 1085 Washington St., 587-8706.

The Smokestack: 62 E. 7th St., smokestackdbq@gmail.com.

Stone Cliff Wine Bar: 600 Star Brewery Drive, 563-583-6100.

The Venue: 285 Main St., 563-845-2492.

The Yardarm: 1201 Shiras Ave. 563-582-3653.

Elsewhere in the tri-states

Bellevue, Iowa, Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ: 300 Potter Drive.

Bellevue, Iowa, Lock 12 Music and Trading Co.: 134 Riverview St.

Benton, Wis., New Diggings General Store: 2944 County W, 608-965-3231.

Galena, Ill., Cornerstone: 125 N. Main St., 815-776-0700.

Galena, Ill., Frank O’Dowd’s Pub: The Irish Cottage, 9853 U.S. 20, 815-776-0707.

Galena, Ill., Galena Brewing Company: 227 N. Main St., 815-776-9917.

Galena, Ill., The Grape Escape: 242 N. Main St., 779-214-0003.

Hazel Green, Wis., Sandy Hook Tavern: 3868 Sandy Hook Road, 608-748-4728.

Maquoketa, Iowa, Codfish Hollow Barn: 5013 288th Ave., codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.

Monticello, Iowa, The Jitney Wine Bar: 126 E. First St., 319-465-7094.

Scales Mound, Ill., Council Hill Station: 6521 N. Hill Road, 815-777-2711.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags