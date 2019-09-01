There are dozens of places to see live music in the tri-state area, from larger venues hosting a few thousand to several more intimate options. Here is a sampling of some of the venues that regularly host shows:
Dubuque venuesBreezers Pub/The BLU Room: 600 Central Ave., 563-582-1090.
Five Flags Center: 405 Main St., 563-589-4254, fiveflagscenter.com.
The Hub on Main: 253 Main St., 563-583-3480.
The Lift: 180 Main St., 563-584-9712.
Mississippi Moon Bar: Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., 563-690-4758.
Q Showroom, Q Casino and Hotel: 1855 Greyhound Park Road, 800-373-3647.
Riverboat Lounge: Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., 563-556-4200.
7 Hills Brewing Company, 1085 Washington St., 587-8706.
The Smokestack: 62 E. 7th St., smokestackdbq@gmail.com.
Stone Cliff Wine Bar: 600 Star Brewery Drive, 563-583-6100.
The Venue: 285 Main St., 563-845-2492.
The Yardarm: 1201 Shiras Ave. 563-582-3653.
Elsewhere in the tri-states
Bellevue, Iowa, Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ: 300 Potter Drive.
Bellevue, Iowa, Lock 12 Music and Trading Co.: 134 Riverview St.
Benton, Wis., New Diggings General Store: 2944 County W, 608-965-3231.
Galena, Ill., Cornerstone: 125 N. Main St., 815-776-0700.
Galena, Ill., Frank O’Dowd’s Pub: The Irish Cottage, 9853 U.S. 20, 815-776-0707.
Galena, Ill., Galena Brewing Company: 227 N. Main St., 815-776-9917.
Galena, Ill., The Grape Escape: 242 N. Main St., 779-214-0003.
Hazel Green, Wis., Sandy Hook Tavern: 3868 Sandy Hook Road, 608-748-4728.
Maquoketa, Iowa, Codfish Hollow Barn: 5013 288th Ave., codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Monticello, Iowa, The Jitney Wine Bar: 126 E. First St., 319-465-7094.
Scales Mound, Ill., Council Hill Station: 6521 N. Hill Road, 815-777-2711.