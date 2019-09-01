You can see the church steeples from far away as you approach Dyersville, a community of about 4,000 on the western edge of Dubuque County, that also is known for toys and baseball.
Where to startBasilica of St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, 563-875-7325. It is one of 53 basilicas in the United States. Visitors can visit, pray and join others at Mass: 5 p.m. Saturday, and 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, plus noon Sunday for a Latin or Spanish Mass.
National Farm Toy Museum, 1110 16th St., 563-875-2727. The museum’s mission is the preservation of the history of agriculture through farm toy collecting. The annual Toy Show will take place Nov. 1-3.
Where to stay and playSuper 8 By Windham, 925 15th Ave. SE, 563-875-8885; Colonial Inn, 1110 Ninth St. SE, 563-875-7194.
Dyer-Botsford Doll Museum, 331 First Ave. E., 563-875-2414. It contains more than 2,000 dolls, plus other local historic items.
OutdoorsThe Field of Dreams Movie Site, 28995 Lansing Road. It’s the 30th anniversary of the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner. Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays) through Oct 31. Free admission to the ball field. There are 30-minute, guided tours and a gift shop. For more, go to fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com
Where to eatA sample of places to eat: Palace, 149 First Ave. E., 563-875-2284; Country Junction Restaurant, 913 15th Ave. SE, 563-875-7055.
More on Dyersville: dyersville.org