Potosi’s three-mile long Main Street has the distinction of being the longest Main Street in the world without an intersection and it leads to the town’s most popular tourist destination.
Where to startPotosi Brewery, 209 S. Main Street, 608-763-4002. It includes the National Brewery Museum, Great River Road Interpretive Center, Transportation Museum, a restaurant and brew pub. Or take the popular Production Facilities Tour. For more info, call 608-763-4002 or go to www.potosibrewery.com
Across the street, check out Whispering Bluffs Winery, 608-763-2468.
Where to stay and playPine Point Lodge LLC, 219 S. Main St., 608-763-2767; Potosi Inn, 102 N. Main St., 608-763-2269.
Port of Potosi annual Flea Market and Beer Show, 9 a.m-3 p.m. Oct. 20, in the Potosi Brewery parking lot. For more information, call 608-642-0321.
The annual Potosi-Tennyson Back Home For Christmas Day, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Holiday Gardens Event Center.
OutdoorsPotosi Recreation Area, or the “Potosi Point” as it is known locally, is a narrow finger of land extending about a half mile into the Mississippi River. Visitors can enjoy bird watching from a Bird Viewing Platform or watch boats or a barge make their way on the river.
Where to eatACE’s Pizza, 106 N. Main St., 608-763-4000; Potosi Saloon, 192 S. Main St., 608-763-2230; Burton Tavern, 8001 Burton Lane, 608-725-5427.
More on Potosi/Tennyson: potosi wisconsin.com