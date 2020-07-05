Backpocket Brewing, Dubuque Taproom: A staple in the Millwork District. Check out its large arcade. backpocketbrewing.com
Brewery Creek Inn & Brewpub, Mineral Point, Wis.: The exposed stone walls send you back in time. brewerycreek.com
Catfish Creek Brew Pub, Dubuque: Located inside Catfish Charlie's restaurant, has a nice selection. catfishcharliesdubuque.com/brew-pub
City Service Brewing, Darlington, Wis.: Restored in a 1930s service station, has great patio. facebook.com/cityservicebrewing
Deb’s Brewtopia, Elkader, Iowa: The area’s newest brew pub, Deb also offers wine and mead. www.debsbrewtopia.com
Dimensional Brewing Co., Dubuque: It's on everyone's list to check out on lower Main Street. dimensionalbrewingcompany.com
Franklin Street Brewing Company, Manchester, Iowa: News styles of beers every month. franklinstreetbrewing.com
Galena (Ill.) Brewing Company: Features a distinct historic flair on historic Main Street. galenabrewery.com
Jubeck New World Brewing, Dubuque: The first stop on many local brew pub crawls in Dubuque. jubeckbrewing.com
Potosi (Wis.) Brewing Company: Mark your calendars for the Aug. 22 Brewfest. potosibrewery.com
River Ridge Brewing, Bellevue, Iowa: Will be moving closer to the Mississippi River this summer. www.riverridgebrewing.com
7 Hills Brewing Co., Dubuque: One of the more spacious spots, located in the Millwork District. www.7hillsbrew.com
Toppling Goliath Brewing, Decorah, Iowa: Worth the drive for some of the top-rated beers in the world. www.tgbrews.com/index.html