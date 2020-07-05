There are many cool coffee shops and special treats retreats throughout the tri-state area that can help warm you up when the weather turns nasty and cold. Here are a few:
Dubuque coffee shops
Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St., 563-557-2900.
Devour Cafe, 1798 Central Ave., 815-281-3211.
Habits Coffee & Mini Donut Co., 1072 Locust St., 563-581-8567.
Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St. Ste 105, 563-583-8338.
Jitterz Coffee & Cafe, 1073 Main St., 563-557-3838.
Jumble Schoolhouse Cafe, 4945 Asbury Road, 563-284-3870.
Monks Kaffee Pub, 373 Bluff St., 563-585-0919.
One Mean Bean, 2728 Asbury Road, Suite 750, 563-585-1601
Verena Street Coffee, 720 Verena Court, 888-903-1115.
Dubuque treats
Beecher Ice Cream & Yogurt, 1691 Asbury Road, 563-556-2623.
Beth’s Custom Cakes & Dessert Catering, 1220 Iowa St., 303-828-6201.
Betty Jane Home Made Candies, 3049 Asbury Road, 563-582-4668 and Warren Plaza, 3500 Dodge St. 563-556-7271.
Cold Stone Creamery, 806 Wacker Drive, Ste 118, 563-556-6766.
Donut-Boy, 1646 Asbury Road, 563-556-1467.
East Mill Bakeshop & Catering, 620 S. Grandview Ave., 563-580-1175.
Frosted n’ Filled Bakery, 3359 Jackson St., 563-581-7962.
Ice Cream U Scream, 198 Main St., 563-587-8222.
Sweet Memories, 454 W. Fourth St., 563-556-0445.
Galena coffee shops and special treats
American Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor, 102 N. Main St., 815-402-2002.
Big Bill’s Sandwich Shop & Coffee Bar, 301 N. Main St, 815-777-6979.
Galena Kandy Kitchen, 100 N. Main St., 815-777-0241.
Kaladi’s Coffee Bar, 309 S. Main St., 815-776-0723.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 207 S. Main St., 815-777-3200.
Root Beer Revelry, 228 S. Main St., 608-393-8283.
Victory Cafe, 200 N Main St., 815-777-4407.
Iowa coffee & treats
Bellevue: Sugar ‘N Spice, 118 Riverview St., 563-872-3195.
Cascade: Cheryl’s Flour Garden Bakery and Coffee Bar, 126 First Ave., 563-852-5232.
Dyersville: Brew & Brew, 213 First Ave., 563-875-6251.
Elkader: Pedretti’s Bakery, 101 N. Main S., 563-245-1280.
Elkader: Treats On Bridge Street, 110 W. Bridge St., 563-245-2242.
Maquoketa: Timber City Trading Post & Bistro, coffee shop, 105 N. Main St., 309-429-5995.
Wisconsin coffee & treats
Lancaster: Blue Boy Bakery, 109 N. Madison St., 608-723-3330.
Mineral Point: High Sweet Treats, 124 High St., 608-987-1522.
Platteville: Cake and Eat It, Too, 302 E. Furnace St., 608-330-2054.
Platteville: 3 Maria's Ice Cream, 125 E. Main St., 608-348-4995.
Prairie du Chien: Simply Coffeehouse & Eatery, 204 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-7467.
Prairie du Chien: The Local Oven, bakery, 207 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-0960.
Illinois coffee & treats
Elizabeth: E Town Coffee Co., 141 N. Main, 815-820-2326.
Savanna: Savanna Marketplace, 321 Main St., 815-273-0336.
Stockton: Sweet Alice’s, 107 N. Main St., 815-947-3900.