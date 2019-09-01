This Grant County community of nearly 1,000 features a lot of outdoors-related activities and historic sites along the Mississippi River.
Where to start The Cassville Car Ferry got off to a very late start this year, but you can still catch a ride before the season ends. Connecting two National Scenic Byways — the Great River Road and the Iowa Great River Road — it operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday through late October.
Where to stay and playEagles Roost Resort, 1034 Jack Oak Road, 608-725-5553; Mississippi Sand Bar Motel, 1115 E Bluff St., 608-725-5300;
OutdoorsStonefield Village. This historic site is located about a mile north of town, and will host a couple of annual events this fall.
The Great River Road Festival
- will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. There will be music, educational displays, literature and more.
Stonefield’s Safe and Spooky Halloween
- will be 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Trick-or-Treat through the child-friendly “haunted” village.
- For more details, go to stonefield.wisconsinhistory.org
• Nelson Dewey State Park. You’ll get great views, hiking, camping at this 756-acre park overlooking the Mississippi River. The park is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. During the off season, the main gate is closed, but visitors may park and walk into the park.
Where to eatSand Bar Lounge & Lanes, 1110 E. Amelia St., 608-725-5055; Anker Inn Smokehouse, 11008 Wisconsin 133, 608-725-5514.
More on Cassville: cassville.org