You’ll find dolls, trains and a mammoth mouse — among other things — in this community of about 2,500 in north-central Grant County.
Where to startThe Fennimore Doll & Toy Museum, 1135 Sixth St., 608-822-4100. Features classic and collectible dolls and toys from around the world. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; weekdays by appointment, through Oct. 31. Open November-May by appointment only.
The Fennimore Railroad Historical Society Museum, 610 Lincoln Ave., showcases the “Dinky,” a 1907 Davenport 2-6-0 locomotive, as well as many more train-related items. The annual Heritage Day will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. For seasonal dates, call 608-822-6144.
Where to stay and playThe Fenway House Hotel, 1096 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-3782; Napps Motel, 645 12th St., Wisconsin 18 East, 608-822-3226.
Carr Valley Cheese, 1675 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-3777. Igor the giant mouse stands guard outside of where you’ll find everything cheese inside.
Fennimore Fire Department Fall Festival and Dance, 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Among the highlights are the In The Hole Beanbag/Cornhole Tournament.
42nd annual Christmas Creations Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at 860 Lincoln Ave. and 860 Madison St.
Where to eatCanterbury Garden Cafe, 1080 Ninth St., 608-822-4438; BD’s Eagles Nest, 690 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-6510.
Learn more on Fennimore: fennimore.com