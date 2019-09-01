12292018-lock12music12-dk.jpg
People enjoy the Mike Moncada Whiskey High tour as it stopped at Lock 12 Music.

 By DAVE KETTERING Telegraph Herald

The Mississippi River flows along this community of about 2,100. It also boasts a great state park and places to check out.

Where to start Downtown Bellevue provides a nice walk along the river or along the business-filled main drag. There are a variety of shops and hidden treasures to be found.

Where to stay and play Mont Rest Bed & Breakfast, 300 Spring St., 563-872-4220. Along with your stay, this B&B offers things such as Murder Mystery Nights, ghostly tour packages and eagle watching excursions.

Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, 563-872-3838 (check out its Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ), Baymont Inn & Suites, 4115 N. Riverview St., 563-872-5000; Stone Street Cottage, 901 Stone St., 563-872-3610.

Lock 12 Music, 134 Riverview St., www.facebook.com/Lock12Music. A newer venue, it offers live music along with a variety of new and used instruments.

River Ridge Brewing, 118 N. Riverview St., www.riverridgebrewing.com. Opened in 2016 by four locals, it’s one of the tri-state area’s newest brew pubs. Among its usual offerings are Shady Wheat Behavin’ and Who Gives a Rasp.

Outdoors Bellevue State Park. There are two separate tracts. The Nelson Unit is at the immediate south edge of Bellevue on U.S. 52, atop a limestone bluff. The Dyas Unit is farther south off the highway. Great views, a unique butterfly sanctuary and an enclosed nature center.

Where to eat Grandpa’s Parlor, 306 S. Riverview St., 563-872-4240; 2nd Street Station, 116 S. Second St., 563-872-5410; Richman’s Cafe, 602 S. Riverview St., 563-872-3749.

More on Bellevue: bellevueia.com

