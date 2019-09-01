The Mississippi River flows along this community of about 2,100. It also boasts a great state park and places to check out.
Where to start Downtown Bellevue provides a nice walk along the river or along the business-filled main drag. There are a variety of shops and hidden treasures to be found.
Where to stay and play Mont Rest Bed & Breakfast, 300 Spring St., 563-872-4220. Along with your stay, this B&B offers things such as Murder Mystery Nights, ghostly tour packages and eagle watching excursions.
Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, 563-872-3838 (check out its Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ), Baymont Inn & Suites, 4115 N. Riverview St., 563-872-5000; Stone Street Cottage, 901 Stone St., 563-872-3610.
Lock 12 Music, 134 Riverview St., www.facebook.com/Lock12Music. A newer venue, it offers live music along with a variety of new and used instruments.
River Ridge Brewing, 118 N. Riverview St., www.riverridgebrewing.com. Opened in 2016 by four locals, it’s one of the tri-state area’s newest brew pubs. Among its usual offerings are Shady Wheat Behavin’ and Who Gives a Rasp.
Outdoors Bellevue State Park. There are two separate tracts. The Nelson Unit is at the immediate south edge of Bellevue on U.S. 52, atop a limestone bluff. The Dyas Unit is farther south off the highway. Great views, a unique butterfly sanctuary and an enclosed nature center.
Where to eat Grandpa’s Parlor, 306 S. Riverview St., 563-872-4240; 2nd Street Station, 116 S. Second St., 563-872-5410; Richman’s Cafe, 602 S. Riverview St., 563-872-3749.
More on Bellevue: bellevueia.com