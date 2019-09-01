The largest community in southwestern Wisconsin boasts the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a growing array of activities for all ages.
Where to startDairy Days, Sept. 6-8 at Legion Park. This is the town’s largest single event. Established in 1947, it features amusement rides, tractor and truck pulls, live music and more. A parade takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday down Main Street.
Where to stay and playMound View Inn, 1755 Business U.S. 151, 608-535-6548; Dorsey Bed & Breakfast, 130 N. Hickory St., 608-348-9229; Mound View Park & Campground, 75 N. Bonson St., 608-348-9741.
The Mining Museum and Rollo Jamison Museum, 405 E. Main St. Learn about lead and zinc mining of the Upper Mississippi Valley. For more information, call 608-348-3301.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 1 University Plaza. The largest post-education campus in the area, it offers many entertainment and sports events to the public. For more information, visit www.uwplatt.edu.
OutdoorsThe “M.” You can’t miss it as you drive along U.S. 51. Created in 1939 by students of the then Wisconsin Mining School, it is maintained on the side of a mound east of town. It is 241 feet high and 214 feet wide. Steps lead to the top for an awesome view.
Where to eatGina’s Restauant & Bar, 45 N. Second St., 608-348-6505; Benvenuto’s, 1621 Progressive Parkway, 608-348-5000; Steve’s Pizza Palace, 175 W. Main St., 608-348-3136; .
More on Platteville: platteville.com