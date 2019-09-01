Apple River Canyon (Ill.) State Park: An oasis of about 1,900 acres of woods, trails and camping at 8763 E. Canyon Road.
Backbone (Iowa) State Park: Located south of Strawberry Point, Iowa’s first state park is known for trout fishing and rock climbing.
Bellevue (Iowa) State Park: One of many with great views of the Mississippi River, you’ll also want to see its Butterfly Garden.
Eagle Point Park, Dubuque: Of the city’s many parks, its view of the river and Lock & Dam No. 11 are awesome.
Galena (Ill.) Gateway Park: You’ll find some quiet, scenic views and hiking trails through a natural prairie restoration area.
Governor Dodge (Wis.) State Park: Includes 5,270 acres, with tons of camping sites, nice swimming area and boating near Dodgeville.
Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Ill.: You’ll love the rock formations and many places to hike.
Nelson Dewey (Wis.) State Park: Nice views of the Mississippi River from the eastern shore, north of Cassville.
Pikes Peak (Iowa) State Park: There’s a taller one in Colorado, but this one south of McGregor is pretty impressive.
Wapsipinicon (Iowa) State Park: Located near Anamosa, along with the usual options, there are caves to explore.
Wyalusing (Wis.) State Park: Do some fishing at or camp above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers near Prairie du Chien.