Leaf change dk10-1.jpg
Buy Now

The sun beams through a leaf that has already changed color in Eagle Point Park.

 By DAVE KETTERING Telegraph Herald

Apple River Canyon (Ill.) State Park: An oasis of about 1,900 acres of woods, trails and camping at 8763 E. Canyon Road.

Backbone (Iowa) State Park: Located south of Strawberry Point, Iowa’s first state park is known for trout fishing and rock climbing.

Bellevue (Iowa) State Park: One of many with great views of the Mississippi River, you’ll also want to see its Butterfly Garden.

Eagle Point Park, Dubuque: Of the city’s many parks, its view of the river and Lock & Dam No. 11 are awesome.

Galena (Ill.) Gateway Park: You’ll find some quiet, scenic views and hiking trails through a natural prairie restoration area.

Governor Dodge (Wis.) State Park: Includes 5,270 acres, with tons of camping sites, nice swimming area and boating near Dodgeville.

Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Ill.: You’ll love the rock formations and many places to hike.

Nelson Dewey (Wis.) State Park: Nice views of the Mississippi River from the eastern shore, north of Cassville.

Pikes Peak (Iowa) State Park: There’s a taller one in Colorado, but this one south of McGregor is pretty impressive.

Wapsipinicon (Iowa) State Park: Located near Anamosa, along with the usual options, there are caves to explore.

Wyalusing (Wis.) State Park: Do some fishing at or camp above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers near Prairie du Chien.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags