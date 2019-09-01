Wisconsin’s second-oldest city, a community of almost 6,000 on the shores of the Mississippi River, is full of history. But there are other things to do, as well.
Where to startVilla Louis Estate. This 19th-century Victorian estate, located on Feriole Island, is a National Historic Landmark. During the winter (mid-November-April), guided tours are available by pre- arranged appointment. For more information, call 608-326-2721.
Where to stay and playRiver District Hotel, 130 S. Main St., 608-520-0058; Duck Inn Lodge, 38299 Stuckey Road, 608-326-5118.
Shihata Orchard Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct 5-6, 61543 Limery Road. The event offers wagon rides, U-pick apples and pumpkins. The Apple House boasts 11 varieties of apples, jams and jellies, cider, pumpkins, Wisconsin wine, cheese and sausage.
Holiday Craft & Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, Hoffman Hall, 1600 S. Wacouta Ave. More than 50 vendors will be on hand, and music will be played throughout the day.
OutdoorsOktoberfest, Saturday, Oct. 19, Fourth and Fisher Streets. Celebration to show the German Heritage of the area. German food, drink, games, music and more. Parade at 10 a.m. For more information, 608-326-8602.
Where to eatEddie’s Irish Pub, 800 S. Marquette Road, 608-326-6625; Huckleberry’s Restaurant, 1906 S. Marquette Road, 608-326-5488; Jones’ Black Angus LLC, 37640 U.S. 18, 608-326-2222; Muddy Waters Pizza Pub, 207 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-380-1283.
More on Prairie du Chien: prairiedu chien.org