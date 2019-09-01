This historic town was settled in 1827 as a lead and zinc mining center. It boasts one of the most vibrant arts community in southwest Wisconsin.
Where to startPendarvis. This popular attraction features several 19th-century cabins built by Cornish immigrants who came to the area to mine lead. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it offers guided tours, reserved group tours and self-guided tours available. Season ends Oct. 20. Get more info at pendarvis.wisconsinhistory.org
Where to stay and playWalker House, 1 Water St., 608-553-0728; The Historic Cothren House Cottage & Cabin, 320 Tower St., 608-987-1522.
The 27th annual Cornish Festival, Sept. 27-29. Lots of music, food, workshops, films and craft demonstrations. Coincides with The Printmaking Retreat. Learn a variety of printmaking techniques and styles. Most class signups are due by Sept. 16 at www.shakeragalley.com.
Shake Rag Alley. Arts and crafts workshops, as well as cultural events in a variety of visual, literary and performance arts take place at the Shake Rag Alley and Alley Stage. Stay nearby at The Coach House, 18 Shake Point or The Tuckpoint, 223 Commerce St. Call 608-987-3292 for more details.
OutdoorsCheese County Recreation Trail, a 47-mile trail that starts (or ends) in town, heads to Darlington and further southeast to Monroe.
Where to eatTequila Point, 43 High St., 608-987-6556; Pointer Cafe, 809 Ridge St., 608-987-3733; Brewery Creek Brewpub, 23 Commerce St., 608-987-3298; Red Rooster Cafe, 158 High St., 608-987-9936;
More on Mineral Point: mineralpoint.com