Dubuque: Diamond Jo Casino, in the Port of Dubuque. Wide variety of slot and video poker machines, table games and a 30-lane bowling center with two party rooms. Along with the Woodfire Grille restaurant, Filament Meetery + Eatery venue opened last year. And, there’s the Mississippi Moon bar, The Game Sports bar, buffet, deli and 5,000 square feet in meeting and banquet space.
Free admission. The casino gaming area is open year-round, 24 hours a day. For more information, call 563-690-4800. diamondjodubuque.com
Dubuque: Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, features nearly 1,000 slots, 22 tables and a poker room. Offerings also include: Farmhouse Steak & Chops, nearby Houlihan’s restaurant, sports bar, buffet and live entertainment in the Q Showroom and newer Back Waters Stage. Free admission and valet parking. Open 24 hours.
For more information, call 800-373-3647. qcasinoandhotel.com
Dubuque: Iowa Greyhound Park, 1899 Greyhound Park Road. Live racing May 18 to Nov. 10. Post times: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. Simulcast wagering available from greyhound and thoroughbred tracks from the United States and Canada.
For more information, call 563-231-3100. www.igaracing.com
Marquette: Lady Luck, 100 Anti Monopoly St., has more than 500 slot and video poker machines, and table games such as blackjack, craps and live poker. The buffet offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, 24 hours Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 563-873-3531. casinoqueen.com/ marquette