There are many cool coffee shops and special treats retreats throughout the tri-state area that can help warm you up when the weather turns nasty and cold. Here are a few:
Dubuque coffee shopsConvivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St., 563-557-2900.
Devour Cafe, 1798 Central Ave., 815-281-3211.
Habits Coffee & Mini Donut Co., 1072 Locust St., 563-581-6132.
Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St. Ste 105, 563-583-8338.
Jitterz Coffee & Cafe, 1073 Main St., 563-557-3838.
Jumble Schoolhouse Cafe, 4945 Asbury Road, 563-284-3870.
Molly’s Mountaintop Cafe, 16991 Asbury Road, Sundown Mountain (during the ski season), 563-588-9094.
Monks Kaffee Pub, 373 Bluff St., 563-585-0919.
One Mean Bean, 2728 Asbury Road, Suite 750, 563-585-1601
Verena Street Coffee, 720 Verena Court, 888-903-1115.
Dubuque treatsBeecher Ice Cream & Yogurt, 1691 Asbury Road, 563-556-2623.
Beth’s Custom Cakes & Dessert Catering, 1220 Iowa St., 303-828-6201.
Betty Jane Home Made Candies, 3049 Asbury Road, 563-582-4668 and Warren Plaza, 3500 Dodge St. 563-556-7271.
Cold Stone Creamery, 806 Wacker Drive, Ste 118, 563-556-6766.
Donut-Boy, 1646 Asbury Road, 563-556-1467.
East Mill Bakeshop & Catering, 620 S. Grandview Ave., 563-580-1175.
Frosted n’ Filled Bakery, 3359 Jackson St., 563-581-7962.
Sweet Memories, 454 W. Fourth St., 563-556-0445.
galena coffee shopsBig Bill’s Sandwich Shop & Coffee Bar, 301 N. Main St, 888-768-5050.
Kaladi’s Coffee Bar, 309 S. Main St., 815-776-0723.
Victory Cafe, 200 N Main St., 815-777-4407.
galena special treatsAmerican Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor, 102 N. Main St., 815-777-3121.
Galena Kandy Kitchen, 100 N. Main St., 815-777-0241.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 207 S. Main St., 815-777-3200.
Root Beer Revelry, 228 S. Main St., 815-777-8226.
Sweetheart Bakery, 309 N. Main St., 815-281-2253.
iowa coffee & treatsBellevue: Sugar ‘N Spice, 118 Riverview St., 563-872-3195.
Elkader: Pedretti’s Bakery, 101 N. Main S., 563-245-1280.
Elkader: Treats On Bridge Street, 110 W. Bridge St., 563-245-2242.
Maquoketa: Forte, coffee shop, 204 S. Main St., 563-748-0062.
wisconsin coffee & treatsLancaster: Blue Boy Bakery, 109 N. Madison St., 608-723-3330.
Mineral Point: Cyndy’s Fudge & Ice Cream Shoppe, 231 High St., 608-987-0587.
Mineral Point: High Sweet Treats, 124 High St., 608-987-1522.
Platteville: Badger Bros Coffee, 10 E. Main St., 608-348-7764.
Prairie du Chien: Simply Coffeehouse & Eatery, 204 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-7467.
Prairie du Chien: The Local Oven, bakery, 207 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-0960.
illinois coffee & treatsElizabeth: E Town Coffee Co., 141 N. Main, 815-820-2326.
Savanna: Savanna Marketplace, 321 Main St., 815-273-0336.
Stockton: Sweet Alice’s, 107 N. Main St., 815-947-3900.