Backpocket Brewing, Dubuque Taproom: One of the first brew pubs in the Millwork District. backpocketbrewing.com
Brewery Creek Inn & Brewpub, Mineral Point, Wis.: Stop in after visiting Pendarvis or other historic sites. brewerycreek.com
City Service Brewing, Darlington, Wis.: One of the more unique venues, it’s in a restored 1930s service station. facebook.com/cityservicebrewing
Deb’s Brewtopia, Elkader, Iowa: The area’s newest brew pub, Deb also offers wine and mead. www.debsbrewtopia.com
Dimensional Brewing Co., Dubuque: Adds a cool brew pub feel to the lower Main Street area. dimensionalbrewingcompany.com
Franklin Street Brewing Company, Manchester, Iowa: Try their Drugstore Cowboy or The O’Franklin among others. franklinstreetbrewing.com
Galena (Ill.) Brewing Company: Located at the far north end of historic Main Street. galenabrewery.com
Jubeck New World Brewing, Dubuque: Lays claim to starting the brew pub craze in town. jubeckbrewing.com
Potosi (Wis.) Brewing Company: It boasts two museums, big food menu and variety of beers. potosibrewery.com
River Ridge Brewing, Bellevue, Iowa: Now three years old, it’s on the historic street facing the Mississippi River. www.riverridgebrewing.com
7 Hills Brewing Co., Dubuque: Also in the Millwork District, there’s usually live music to drink by. www.7hillsbrew.com
Toppling Goliath Brewing, Decorah, Iowa: Worth the drive for some of the top-rated beers in the world. www.tgbrews.com/index.html