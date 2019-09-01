Barrel Head, Dubuque: Six miles south of town, it favors a relaxing atmosphere. facebook.com/barrelhead.winery
Eagles Landing, Marquette, Iowa: Located downtown, near the Mississippi River. www.eagleslandingwinery.com
Fergedaboutit, Hanover, Ill.: Owner Rosario Bruno’s wine roots go way back. fergedaboudit.com
Galena (Ill.) Cellars: Take their guided tour and special tastings during your visit. galenacellars.com
Massbach Ridge, Elizabeth, Ill.: The annual Wine in Bloom usually takes place in late May. massbachridge.com
Park Farm, Bankston, Iowa: They grow three white grape cultivars and three red grape cultivars. parkfarmwinery.com
PromiseLand Winery, Guttenberg, Iowa: Among their offerings are Kid Sister and Simply DiVine. promiselandwinery.com
Sinnipee Valley, Cuba City, Wis.: You’ll find it tucked in among the bluffs. facebook.com/SinnipeeValleyVineyardWinery
Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery, Highland, Wis.: Check out the annual Harvest Festival Oct. 12-13. spurgeonvineyards.com
Stone Cliff, Dubuque: Enjoy the Mississippi River and Dubuque Riverwalk after a glass of wine. stonecliffwinery.com
Sunset Ridge, Dubuque: Five minutes north of Dubuque, above the Mississippi and Little Maquoketa river valleys. sunsetridgewinery.com
Whispering Bluffs Winery, Potosi, Wis.: You’ll find its shop and tasting room across from Potosi Brewery. whisperingbluffswinery.com