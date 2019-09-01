Tucked away in a valley carved out by the Turkey River, this bustling little community might surprise you with the high number of things to do and to see.
Where to start
Turkey River Mall, 102 S. Main St. Chock-full of antique and flea market items, this three-floor, former hotel is a dominant presence in downtown Elkader. More than 70 vendors display their arts and crafts from the past and present, and just walking through the historic 1897 structure is worth the steps on your FitBit. www.turkeyrivermallelkader.com
Where to stay and play
Deer Run Resort, 501 S. High St., 663-245-3337; Elkader Jailhouse Inn,563-580-0041.
The Elkader Opera House, 207 Main St. Built in 1903 and renovated in 2004, its season is completed, but it is available for rental. For more information, go to elkaderoperahouse.com/lab.
Outdoors
Elkader Whitewater Park, 211 S Main St., 563-245-2098. Built in 2013 on the Turkey River, it features wide waves, an island and a fish/canoe passage. Check out Turkey River Rentals, 460 High St. SE, 563-245-3802, if you need something to stay above the water.
Osbourne Park & Welcome Center, 29862 Osborne Road, 563-245-1516. It offers family friendly, nature-related fun, events and activities.
Where to eat
Fennellys Irish Pub, 105 N. First St., 563-245-3663; Schera’s Algerian-American Restaurant, 107 S. Main St., 563-245-1992; Johnson's Restaurant, 916 High St. NE, 563-245-2371.
Deb’s Brewtopia, 106 Cedar St., 563-880-5666; Drew’s Bar & Grille LLC, 203 S. Main St., 563-245-2541; Gene’s Place, 117 S. Main St., 563-245-1647.
More on Elkader: www.elkader-iowa.com