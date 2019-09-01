Affiliate: United States Hockey League (American Junior A, Tier I).
Home ice: Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Home opener: 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Madison.
Stat line: 2018-19 regular season, 28-26-4-4. Finished sixth in Eastern Conference. The Saints defeated Youngstown 2 games to 0 in the first round of the playoffs. They then were eliminated in the conference semifinals by Muskegon, 3-1.
Head coach: Oliver David, third year.
Single game tickets: Front row $21, red section $18, purple section $15 and blue section $11. (Also group tickets and a variety of special packages and promotions).
Contact: www.dubuquefightingsaints.com, 563-583-6880, info@dubuquefightingsaints.com