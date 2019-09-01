The North Fork of the Maquoketa River runs through Cascade, a community of about 2,100. Monticello is about 10 miles down U.S. 151, with Anamosa the next stop.
Where to startMonticello Canoe Rental, 21430 River Road, www.monticellocanoerental.com. Its main season is over, but you have until the end of the month to float or canoe down the Maquoketa River on weekends.
Where to stay and playRiverview Ridge Campgrounds, 24224 Riverview Road, Cascade, 563-543-1258; Boulders Inn & Suites Monticello, 218 Welter Drive, 319-465-3036;
National Motorcycle Museum, 102 Chamber Drive, Anamosa, 319-462-3925. Just a few miles further south from Monticello.
Tri County Historical Society Red Faber Museum, 608 Second Ave. SW, Cascade, 563-852-3371. Honoring the town’s professional baseball player.
OutdoorsWhitewater Canyon. Along with a picturesque canyon, this 562-acre wildlife management area features forest, upland and wetland habitats. It is located five miles east of Cascade. Because of its rather remote location, visitors often can find themselves alone in some of the more scenic spots.
Pictured Rocks County Park, 190th St., Monticello. Its 74 acres include hiking trails, grassy playing fields and a large campground with the main campus located on a hilltop among timber and rock bluffs near the scenic Maquoketa River.
Where to eatKalmes Club 528, 275 Jackson St. NE, Cascade, 563-852-3531; Cascade Cafe, 799 Nixon St. SE, Cascade, 563-852-3557; the Jitney Wine Bar, 126 E. First St., Monticello, 319-465-7094; Java Jones, 200 S. Cedar St., Monticello, 319-465-3730.
More on Cascade and Monticello: cascadechamber.org and www.macc-ia.us