Carter House Museum, Elkader, Iowa: An 18-room, Neoclassic Greek revival mansion built in 1855.
Doll & Toy Museum, Fennimore, Wis.: You get exactly what the name says, and plenty of colorful examples.
Dyer-Bostsford Doll Museum, Dyersville, Iowa: Boasts a collection of 2,000 dolls in a 19th-century Victorian home.
Fort Crawford Museum, Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Existed from 1816 to 1856, guarding Wisconsin’s second-oldest city.
Lockmaster’s Heritage House Museum, Guttenberg, Iowa: Last lockmaster house on the Mississippi River.
Mineral Point (Wis.) Railroad Museum: Train memorabilia housed in the oldest depot in Wisconsin.
National Farm Toy Museum, Dyersville, Iowa: Visit the history of farming through toys big and small.
National Brewery Museum, Potosi, Wis.: See beer-related collection and also take a tour of the brewery.
Railroad Historical Museum, Fennimore, Wis.: You’ll find “Dinky” the train and all things railroad in this complex.
Railway Depot Museum, Elizabeth, Ill.: Thousands of related books and artifacts can be found here.
Savanna (Ill.) Museum and Cultural Center: The “Gallery of Civil War Soldiers” includes dozens of life-size replicas in period outfits.
The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, Galena, Ill.: One of the newer museums in the area, it boasts a variety of styles and exhibits.
The Old Blacksmith Shop, Galena, Ill.: Blacksmiths are on duty and forges are operable during the season.