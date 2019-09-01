Wisconsin’s first Governor, Nelson Dewey, was from Lancaster and is buried there. Another interesting tidbit: The Patrick Kinney House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is in Lancaster, home to about 4,000 people.
Where to startThe Grant County Courthouse. Built in 1902, the copper-domed building was built of red sandstone in the Classical Revival style. It’s located on the prominent downtown square. For more details, go to tiny.cc/bncnjy.
Where to stay and playThe Maple Guest House, 445 W. Maple St., 608-331-0813; Lancaster Welcome Inn, 420 W. Maple St., 608-723-4162.
Cunningham Museum, 129 E. Maple St, Lancaster. Part of the Grant County Historical Society, it has exhibits involving such things as early industry, military heritage, Wisconsin history and transportation heritage. Call 608-723-4925 for more information.
Three Springs Barn, 9527 Three Springs Road. A quaint, throwback concert venue owned by a local couple that brings in an eclectic list of performers. Seating is limited. www.threespringsbarn.org
Hometown Heartfelt Festival: Dec. 6-8. See the festival of trees, take nighttime horse-drawn carriage rides with luminaries lighting the way and end the weekend with the festival of taste.
Where to eatFiesta Cancun, 150 S. Madison St., 608-885-1116; Karla’s Kitchen, 103 N. Madison St., 608-723-3393.
More on Lancaster: lancaster wisconsin.com