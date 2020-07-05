If Jo Daviess County had a heart, it would be downtown Galena.
The narrow stretch of road is flanked on both sides by endlessly connected, three-story, brick structures, each of them occupied by a variety of shops and restaurants.
Every weekend in most years, thousands of people descend upon the small community to walk the downtown city streets and stumble into one of the many unique stores. This year, more distancing and other health-related rules might be in effect.
Those interested in novelty gifts can search through Poopsie's with its wide variety of unique toys and games. The Galena Canning Company always garners heavy traffic, with its extensive selection of jams, salsas and barbecue sauces, all of which can be sampled for free.
If a party is looking for a quick variety of different shops, the Galena Mini Mall has three stories of mini stores waiting to be perused.
However, downtown Galena is even more famous for its selection of restaurants. The Log Cabin offers a strong selection of steaks and seafood, excellent Italian food is plentiful at Vinny Vanucchi's or Fried Green Tomatoes and pizza lovers will fall in love again at Cannova's Pizzeria.
After dinner, plenty of entertainment options are available. Live music can regularly be heard coming from the open doorways of The Grape Escape and The Cornerstone. Those with a penchant for traditional Irish music can stop by Frank O'Dowd's Irish Pub & Grill just east of the city for a pint and some Irish jigs.
The fun isn't all in the music though. Those looking to see something disappear can do just that at the P.T. Murphy Magic Theatre, the performing arts is often alive and well at the Galena Center for the Arts and those looking for more traditional family fun can find plenty at Lil' General Miniature Golf.
History has always played a major part in Galena's story, and the downtown continues to show its love of history. A walk through Grant Park features several cannons and statues recalling the history of the civil war, while the Dowling House retains the title of the oldest building in Galena.
For information on even more attractions that can be found in downtown Galena, visit visitgalena.org.
5 other things
It is suggested you check into the status of all of the following before visiting.
Galena's Museums: Galena is home to a number of museums that celebrate the community's strong historic ties to the civil war. The Galena & U.S. Grant Museum features a number of exhibits that detail the history of Galena, from its earliest settlers to the period in the 1800s when many Civil War generals called the mining town home.
The most famous of those generals was Ulysses S. Grant, who would eventually be elected to serve as the 18th president of the United States. The U.S. Grant Home, which was granted to him by the city as a measure of thanks for his leadership during the civil war, still stands today and can be toured by visitors.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa: On the outskirts of Galena lies the Galena Territories, a large private community resort. It manages four championship golf courses that wind throughout the territory.
Gramercy Park: Towards the west of the county lies the city of East Dubuque. Resting at the top of its scenic bluffs is Gramercy Park, a 10-acre recreation ground that features several trails and lookout points of the Mississippi River. One of the parks more notable features is the 26 burial mounds that were formed from Hopewell Native American tradition.
Apple River Fort State Historic Site: In the small town of Elizabeth lies one of the early frontier forts established by settlers during the Black Hawk War. It also served as the site for the Battle of Apple River Fort.
A replica of the fort stands today, featuring wooden walls and cabins. The fort's living history program brings in local volunteers to conduct historical reenactments of how life looked like 200 years ago.
Stockton Heritage Museum: Of the many attractions in downtown Stockton, the Stockton Heritage Museum is one of the more well known ones. The museum is home to a vast collection of historic artifacts detailing the history of Stockton and Northwest Illinois.
Some of the more notable exhibits include a section detailing the history of the Chicago Great Western Railroad and a deep dive into Stockton's secret connection to Kraft Foods.