Maquoketa, a community of about 6,000, boasts many outdoor-related destinations as well as the arts for the entire family.
Where to startThe Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., 563-652-3783, provides natural resources to explore with the whole family. Outdoors, you have a prairie and wetland; indoors, displays and exhibits. In the winter, it offers snowshoe and other related activities.
Where to stay and playDecker Hotel, 128 N. Main St., 563-652-1875; Squiers Manor, 418 W. Pleasant St., 563-652-6961.
Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St. 563-652-9815. You’ll usually find at least one entertainment event per month at this upscale theater venue. Check www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com for the schedule.
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. The only live music venue in the area that you can take a hayrack ride down to the stage, which just happens to be in a barn. It boasts some of the more inventive local and national indie bands around. Check out the schedule at www.codfishhollowbarnstormers.com
OutdoorsMaquoketa Caves State Park, northwest of town at 10970 98th St. It opened again earlier in the spring after a mammoth renovation stretch last year. Check tinyurl.com/ybjgzlvv or call 563-652-5833 for updated information.
Where to eatBluff Lake Catfish Farm, 9301 95th Ave., 563-652-3272; Main Street Cafe, 136 S. Main St., 563-652-6679.
More on Maquoketa: maquoketachamber.com