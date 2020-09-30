Please check ahead to see if each of the following are open or not.
DUBUQUE
Four Mounds Bed & Breakfast: tiny.cc/jgigjy
Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark: grandharborresort.com
Hancock House: thehancockhouse.com
Hotel Julien Dubuque: hoteljulien dubuque.com
Mandolin Inn: mandolininn.com
Redstone Inn & Suites: theredstoneinn.com
The Richards House: www.therichardshouse.com
Solon Langworthy: langworthybnb.com
Galena, ILL.Aldrich Guest House: aldrichguesthouse.com
Annie Wiggins Guest House: anniewiggins.com
Cloran Mansion: cloranmansion.com
DeSoto House, Galena, Ill.: desotohouse.com
Farmers Guest House: galenabedandbreakfast.com
Goldmoor Inn, Galena, Ill.: goldmoor.com
Hawk Valley Retreat: hawkvalleyretreat.com
Inn at Irish Hollow & Country English Cottages: irishhollow.com
Jail Hill Inn: tinyurl.com/s6nzxdm
The Steamboat House: thesteamboathouse.com
Other iowa/illinois
B&B on Broadway, Decorah, Iowa: bandbonbroadway.com
Black Horse Inn, Sherrill, Iowa: blackhorse-inn.com
Decker Hotel, Maquoketa, Iowa: deckerhotel.com
Elkader (Iowa) Jailhouse Inn: www.elkaderjailhouseinn.com
Franklin Hotel, Strawberry Point, Iowa: franklin-hotel.net
Hotel Winneshiek, Decorah, Iowa: hotelwinn.com
Mont Rest Inn, Bellevue, Iowa: montrest.com
Quiet Walker Lodge Bed and Breakfast, Durango: quietwalkerlodge.com
Squiers Manor Bed & Breakfast, Maquoketa, Iowa: squiersmanor.com
Stone Street Cottage and Stone House Inn, Bellevue, Iowa: stonestreetcottage.com
The Barn House, Epworth, Iowa: countrybarnhouse.com
The Jailhouse Inn, Elkader, Iowa: elkaderjailhouseinn.com/
The Landing, Guttenberg, Iowa: thelanding615.com
Wisconsin
Duck Inn Lodge, Prairie du Chien, Wis.: duckinnlodge.com
The Dorsey Bed & Breakfast, Platteville, Wis.: thedorsey.com
The Fenway House Hotel, Fennimore, Wis.: thesilentwoman.com
Mineral Point (Wis.) Hotel: mineralpointhotel.com
Sheer Memories Bed & Breakfast, Muscoda, Wis.: sheermemories.com
Springdale Inn, Mount Horeb, Wis.: springdaleinn.com
The Old Oak Inn & Roth House, Soldiers Grove, Wis.: therothhouse.com
The Silver Star Bed & Breakfast, Spring Green, Wis.: silverstarinn.com
The Walker House, Mineral Point, Wis.: thewalkerhouse.org
Waterfront Hotel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.: waterfronthotelwi.com