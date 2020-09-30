Apple River Canyon (Ill.) State Park: Limestone bluffs, deep ravines, springs, streams and wildlife characterize this area north of Stockton.
Backbone (Iowa) State Park: Located south of Strawberry Point, Iowa’s first state park is known for trout fishing and rock climbing.
Bellevue (Iowa) State Park: One of many parks with great views of the Mississippi River, you’ll like its Butterfly Garden, as well.
Eagle Point Park, Dubuque: Of the city’s many parks, its view of the river and Lock & Dam No. 11 are awesome.
Governor Dodge (Wis.) State Park: Includes 5,270 acres, with tons of camping sites, nice swimming areas and boating near Dodgeville.
Mississippi Palisades (Ill.) State Park: There are some cool rock formations to see and/or climb in this park next to Savanna.
Nelson Dewey (Wis.) State Park: Nice views of the Mississippi River north of Cassville. Nearby canoe rental, too.
Pike’s Peak (Iowa) State Park: There’s a taller one in Colorado, but this one south of McGregor is pretty impressive.
Wyalusing (Wis.) State Park: Do some fishing at or camp above the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers near Prairie du Chien.