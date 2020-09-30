Backbone State Park: Dundee, Iowa. The trails are heavily wooded and overlook a lake.
Bergfeld Recreation Area: A short hike or bike ride around Bergfeld Pond and out to Pennsylvania Avenue.
Cheese Country Recreation Trail: Go from Mineral Point to Monroe on this 47-mile trail in Wisconsin.
Galena (Ill.) River Trail: This quick six-mile trail starts at Depot Park and goes through dense woods.
Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville, Wis.: There are 40 miles of trails in this 5,350-acre park.
Great River Trail: Pick up this 62-mile Illinois ride at Savanna and go to the Quad Cities, if you can make it.
Heritage Trail, Dubuque: A popular, almost entirely flat and wooded, 26-mile route from Dubuque to Dyersville.
Mines of Spain Recreation State Area, Dubuque: From steep, woodland to prairie, a variety of 11 trails.
Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Ill.: Five trails ranging from easy to challenging with great views.
Pecatonica State Trail: A 10-mile Wisconsin trail from Belmont to Calamine, linking to the Cheese Country.
Pikes Peak State Park, McGregor, Iowa: These 10 trails range in length from .15 to 2.79 miles.
Proving Grounds Recreation Area, Dubuque: A series of hiking and dirt-biking trails near John Deere Dubuque Works.
Sugar River Trail: This 24-mile Wisconsin trail goes from New Glarus to Brodhead.
Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, Dubuque: Scenic 10 miles of trails and good fishing at this 476-acre layout.
White Pine Hollow, Luxemburg, Iowa: This out-of-the-way spot provides a rougher hike than most in the area.
Wyalusing State Park, Bagley, Wis.: Along with 22.2 miles of hiking, there are 2.4 miles of interpretive nature trails.