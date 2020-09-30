Beginning just outside the city of Dubuque — county seat and tri-state urban hub — Dubuque County offers connected, stunning system of outdoor recreation and natural exploration opportunities.
Mines of Spain state Recreation AreaBeginning with the largest, Dubuque County’s only state park features rocky bluffs, rugged woodland, prairies, meadow and wetlands at the confluence of Catfish Creek and the Mississippi River.
Open since 1981, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area boasts 1,432 acres of dynamic landscapes and historical hot spots. Formerly home to the Mesquakie Native American tribe, then founder Julien Dubuque, much of that history is on display, but dotting a diverse natural setting.
Twelve miles of trails, split into several walks take visitors through habitat of a wide range of wildlife, including rare sites like bobcats, red-shouldered hawks and flying squirrels.
Start off a walk or kayak adventure at the EB Lyons Interpretive Center to learn more about the park and its residents — past and present — or for a full schedule of programs and activities. Then, head to Horseshoe Bluff, both a beautiful overlook and site chock-full of geological and fossil history.
swiss valley nature reserveJust more than 10 miles upstream Catfish Creek is 476 acres of land maintained by the county.
Folks can catch the preserve from high and low on the more than 10 miles of nature and hiking trails. Many of these trails were designed to highlight the restorative work around certain native species of flora and fauna.
Those itching to wet a line can also find some of the area’s best public trout fishing.
The Dubuque County Conservation Department manages the Swiss Valley Nature Center onsite, where they offer many programs for visitors of all ages and display live specimens of several of the reptile, fish and amphibian species one can look for on the trails.
Whitewater Canyon wildlife
management area Where Dubuque County meets Jones and Jackson, Whitewater Creek — which connects to the Mississippi via the Maquoketa River — has cut one of Iowa’s only three true canyons.
This expanse takes full advantage of its signature dramatic cut through the area’s geology, drawing kayakers, canoers and anglers all season long down on the water and a challenging, but rewarding climb up to a scenic overlook at the ridge above.
A later land purchase of the Lost Canyon woodland area now offers visitors a great look at the rich habitat living in the area. Recent work to restore some of the area’s original oak savanna habitat offers an ongoing look at how Dubuque County once was.
Whitewater Canyon has also become an area favorite of geocachers.
Heritage Trail The natural connectivity on display in Dubuque County continues with planned connections via this popular trail.
The 26-mile former railroad line stretches from Dubuque’s North End west to Dyersville, connecting many of the county’s communities, with a shady gravel walk.
Cyclists, hikers, joggers and equestrians have grown to love this path through railroad cuts, along and over creeks on a dozen bridges, through working farmland, prairie and dense woodland alike. The path is small chipped gravel, so easy on the feet, and a great place to beat the summer heat.