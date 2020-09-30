Affiliate: United States Hockey League (American Junior A, Tier I).
Home ice: Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Home opener: As of deadline, the league was looking at a Nov. 6 opening.
Stat line: When the 2019-2020 regular season was canceled due to the pandemic, the Fighting Saints were 33-12-2, second place in the Eastern Conference with 68 points behind the Chicago Steel (41-7-1, 83 points). The Saints were tied in points with Western Conference leader Waterloo Blackhawks (33-14-2).
Head coach: Oliver David, fourth year.
Single game tickets: Front row $24, red section $20, purple section $17 and blue section $14. (Also group tickets and a variety of special packages and promotions).
Contact: www.dubuquefightingsaints.com, 563-583-6880, info@dubuquefightingsaints.com