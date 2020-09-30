Backbone State Park, dedicated in 1920, was Iowa’s first state park. It consists of 2,001 acres and 21 multi-use trails for biking, camping, climbing, fishing, hiking and more.
The park is one of the most geographically unique locations in Iowa. The steep and narrow ridge of bedrock from the Maquoketa River forms the highest point in northeast Iowa — The Devil’s Backbone — giving the park its legendary name.
Take a walk through history by checking out the Civilian Conservation Corps museum, explore the rugged 21-mile multi-use trail system or fish in some of Iowa’s best trout streams.
The park also offers two bedroom cabins and campgrounds to travelers hoping to stay overnight, but check ahead to make sure they are open during the pandemic.
It’s open year-round to visitors.
Other items of interestIt is suggested you check into the status of each of the following before visiting.
Hopkinton: Located on Iowa 38 between Monticello and Delhi, Hopkinton is home to the Delaware County Historical Museum Complex as well as Lenox College, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in America.
Lenox College, the oldest Presbyterian College in Iowa, opened in 1859 as Bowen Collegiate Institute and was later renamed Lenox College. From 1922 to 1944 it operated as a junior college.
The campus features a Civil War monument that was dedicated in 1865.
Manchester Fish Hatchery: The first stocked fish in Iowa were produced at the Manchester hatchery in the 1890s. The business was originally operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service until the state of Iowa traded land to take it over in 1976.
Since then, it has functioned as trout broodstock station to spawn, incubate and hatch trout. Each year, more than 600,000 fish are produced to help stock Iowa rivers and waterways.
Under normal conduitions, the hatchery is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Check ahead to make sure there are no restrictions before going.
National Motorcycle Museum: Founded by Iowa motorcycle enthusiasts in 1989, the museum in Anamosa tells the story of engineers, bike racers and builders who helped motorcycles become the popular recreational sport and hobby they are today.
The museum offers many exhibits featuring photos, vintage motorcycles and more.
The museum’s normal hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April-October and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. November-March. Call ahead to confirm it is currently open.
The entry fee is $15 for adults and is free for children 12 and younger. Seniors aged 60 or older are given $1 off. Group discounts also are given by calling the museum at 319- 462-3925.