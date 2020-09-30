At one time, it might have been the tri-states’ best-kept secret. But after attracting a mighty following — and even mightier entertainment acts in its nearly 11 years of operation — Codfish Hollow Barnstormers has put a little barn in Iowa’s Jackson County on the map for music lovers.
Located just northeast of Maquoketa, Codfish Hollow has earned the bragging rights of having hosted such performers as Counting Crows, John C. Reilly, Norah Jones, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Ani DiFranco and even Turnbuckle Festivals, featuring a mix of comedy, punk music and pro wrestling.
The barn was built in 1954 by the grandfather of Tiffany Biehl. Today, Biehl owns the barn, along with her husband, Shawn.
For more information about upcoming shows still scheduled to take place and those that might have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Other items of interestIt is suggested you check out the status of all of the following before visiting.
Ohnward Fine Arts Center: Hosting everything from concerts to live theater, the state-of-the-art performing arts facility was built in 2004. It includes the Kopel Theatre, seating 841; and the Drew Art Gallery, which includes 850 square feet of wall space in a 3,600-square-foot exhibition area. Call 563-652-9815 or visit ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Maquoketa Caves State Park: Although the caves might not be open, hikers can explore six miles of trail connecting such features as the Natural Bridge, which stands nearly 50 feet above Raccoon Creek; as well as the 17-ton Balancing Rock; restored prairie land; an oak savanna restoration and a wildlife food plot. An interpretive center can be found on site. Picnicking and camping also are available. Park hours are 4 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Bellevue State Park: Hiking trails in both the Dyas and Nelson units of the park provide scenic views of the Mississippi River, as well as a restored prairie, a butterfly garden — located near the South Bluff Nature Center — and a former limestone quarry with a primitive limestone kiln. Camping is available in the Dyas Unit, while picnicking can be enjoyed in the Nelson Unit. Park hours are 4 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
Downtown Bellevue’s newest hot spots: For live music, food, brews and more, don’t forget to add Flatted Fifth Blues + BBQ, located in the former Potter’s Mill and featuring some of the best in live blues entertainment in the country; Lock 12 Music and Trading Co.; and River Ridge Brewing to your list.
Hurstville Interpretive Center: Located on the way to Maquoketa from Dubuque at 18670 63rd St., this popular family destination boasts exhibits inside with a prairie and wetland to explore outside. In the winter, depending on the weather, it often offers snowshoe and ice fishing activities.