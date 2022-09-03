Barrelhead, Dubuque. You’ll find a great view at this venue located six miles south of town. 563-556-7073.
Bishop, Sherrill, Iowa. Gorgeous views and tasty wines. 563-213-5100.
Brush Creek, Bellevue, Iowa. Founded in 2007, this winery is located near prime fishing territory. 563-672-3481.
Eagles Landing, Marquette, Iowa. The small, family-owned business can be found downtown. 563-873-1905.
Fergedaboutit, Hanover, Ill. Its wines have won many state awards. 815-591-2126.
Galena (Ill.) Cellars. Sip your wine while experiencing a variety of live music events. 815-777-3330.
Iowa Grape Vines, Maquoketa, Iowa. Along with wine, this winery also creates wine jellies and gourmet popcorn. 563-940-3830.
Massbach Ridge, Elizabeth, Ill. In addition to its winery, there is a tasting room in Galena. 815-291-6700.
O So Good, Dyersville, Iowa. Among its blush offerings is the Redneck Rhubarb. 563-599-1262.
Park Farm, Bankston, Iowa. Add some of its brick-oven pizza to your glass of vino. 563-557-3727.
PromiseLand Winery, Guttenberg, Iowa. The venue includes a variety of shops to peruse. 563-252-2665.
Rocky Waters Winery, Hanover, Ill. Stay awhile in the location’s Fisherman’s Cabin to try all the wines. 815-591-9706.
Sinnipee Valley, Cuba City, Wis. You’ll find it tucked in among the bluffs, down past Rustic Barn Campground. 608-568-3212
Stone Cliff Winery, Dubuque. After a glass of wine, enjoy the Mississippi River and Dubuque Riverwalk. 563-583-6165.
Sunset Ridge, Dubuque. Five minutes north of Dubuque, above the Mississippi and Little Maquoketa river valleys. 563-552-7243.
Whispering Bluffs, Potosi, Wis. Across from Potosi Brewery, it has a variety of offerings. 608-763-2468.
Wild Hills Winery, Muscoda, Wis. Besides wine tasting, picnic baskets and snowshoe vineyard tours also are offered. 608-647-6600.
