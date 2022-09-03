Vacationland: Live it up with some live theater Telegraph Herald Michelle London Author email Sep 3, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The historic Elkader Opera House in Elkader, Iowa. Dave Kettering Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Live theaterAmerican Players Theatre, Spring Green, Wis.: www.americanplayers.org, 608-588-2361.Bell Tower Theater, Dubuque: www.belltowertheater.net, 563-588-3377.Elkader (Iowa) Opera House: elkaderoperahouse.com, 563-245-2098.Fly-By-Night Productions, Dubuque: Flybynightdubuque.com, 563-599-9486.The Grand Opera House, Dubuque: www.thegrandoperahouse.com, 563-588-1305.Mineral Point (Wis.) Opera House: mineralpointoperahouse.org, 608-987-3501.Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Maquoketa, Iowa: www. ohnwardfineartscenter.com, 563-652-9815.Pop Factory Players, Darlington, Wis.: www.facebook.com/PopFactory, 608-776-2756.Rising Star Theatre Company, Dubuque: www. risingstartheatrecompany.com, 563-231-0110.Timberlake Playhouse, Mount Carroll, Ill.: www. timberlakeplayhouse.org, 815-244-2035Live concerts, music and entertainmentFive Flags Center, Dubuque: www.fiveflagscenter.com, 563-589-4254.Heritage Center at University of Dubuque: www.dbq.edu/HeritageCenter, 563-589-3000.The Comedy Bar, Dubuque: www.comedybar.com/dubuque, 563-239-4055.Fox Den Motel, Dubuque: www.foxdenmotel.com, 563-424-0819.Mississippi Moon Bar at Diamond Jo Casino, Dubuque: www.diamondjodubuque.com, 563-690-4750.Q Showroom and Back Waters Stage at Q Casino and Hotel, Dubuque: www.qcasinoandhotel.com, 563-582-3647.The Smokestack, Dubuque: www.smokestackdbq.com.Codfish Hollow Barn, Maquoketa, Iowa: www.codfishhollowbarnstormers.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michelle London Author email Follow Michelle London Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.