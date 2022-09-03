Backpocket Brewing, Dubuque Taproom. Part of the Millwork District, check out its retro arcade. 563-582-1611.
Catfish Creek Brew Pub, Dubuque. Try the Mudlake Belgian Triple or Sandy Bottom Brown Ale, among others. 563-582-8600.
City Service Brewing, Darlington, Wis. One of the more unique venues, it’s in a restored 1930s service station. 608-482-5212.
Commerce Street Hotel & Brewery, Mineral Point, Wis. The Brewery Tap Room features some creative options. 608-987-3298.
Darkbird Taphouse, Peosta, Iowa. A large variety of beer on tap, food and a great atmosphere at this new business. 563-590-7081.
Deb’s Brewtopia, Elkader, Iowa. Deb grows 18 varieties of hops that she uses in her beers. 563-880-5666.
Dimensional Brewing Co., Dubuque. Along with the brews, it hosts a variety of events. 563-265-2693.
Franklin Street Brewing Co., Manchester, Iowa. Try The Four Norsemen or Drugstore Cowboy. Hosts a variety of music as well. 563-927-2722.
Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co. A claim to fame: The best baked wings in Galena. 815-776-9917.
Guttenberg (Iowa) Brewing Co. The taproom is new to the community. Also offers a Beer School. 563-252-2739.
Highway 20 Brewing Co., Elizabeth, Ill. A craft brewery in a historic 1875 church. 815-277-9206.
Jubeck New World Brewing, Dubuque. Will always be Dubuque’s first brew pub of this era. 775-375-5692.
Maquoketa (Iowa) Brewing. The restored historic downtown building is more than 100 years old. 563-748-1138.
Potosi (Wis.) Brewing Company. The brewery tours are back, along with its dependable variety of beers. 608-763-4002.
River Ridge Brewing, Bellevue, Iowa. Live music, trivia, food trucks. www.riverridgebrewing.com
7 Hills Brewing Co., Dubuque. Features an adjacent event center at its Millwork District location. 563-587-8306.
7 Hills North, Platteville, Wis. Located on historic Main St. 608-348-6008.
7 Hills West, Dyersville, Iowa. Also features bowling and other entertainment.
Textile Brewing Co., Dyersville, Iowa. Its building was built in 1908 as a Gasoline Engine Factory. 563-207-0357.
TLC Brew Works, Holy Cross, Iowa. Artisanal brews made with tender loving care. Try the Cash Drawer, a flight containing all nine brews on tap. 563-210-2750.
