Backpocket Brewing, Dubuque Taproom. Part of the Millwork District, check out its retro arcade. 563-582-1611.

Catfish Creek Brew Pub, Dubuque. Try the Mudlake Belgian Triple or Sandy Bottom Brown Ale, among others. 563-582-8600.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.