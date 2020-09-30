It stands more than 150 feet high and is marked with an iconic, 241-foot high “M,” the world’s largest. Its origin goes back more than 80 years to the “Miners” of the Wisconsin Institute of Technology, formerly the Wisconsin Mining School and currently the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
On a clear day, the white “M” on the Platte Mound can be seen throughout the tri-state area, including Humke and North Cascade roads west of Dubuque.
The legs are about 241 feet high and 214 feet apart. Each leg is 45 feet at the base and 25 feet wide at the center. There are 266 steps to climb to get to the top.