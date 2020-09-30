This is the oldest county in the tri-state area, having been established in 1818.
It was named after William Harris Crawford, who was Secretary of the Treasury in President Monroe’s cabinet at the time.
The Prairie du Chien era goes much farther back, however, as explorers Marquette and Jolliet paddled down the Wisconsin River and into the Prairie du Chien area in 1673. They were the first Europeans to enter the upper Mississippi River.
The county seat, it boasts nearly 6,000 residents. The other town of interest within the circulation area is one of the state’s biggest apple producers, Gays Mills.
The Villa Louis Estate, a 19th-century Victorian complex located on Feriole Island, is a National Historic Landmark and in most years one of the most visited tourist attractions. During normal winters (mid-November to April), guided tours are available by pre- arranged appointment. For more information on its current status, call 608-326-2721.
Nearby is the multi-faceted Fort Crawford Museum, 717 S. Beaumont Road.
It includes the Fort Crawford Hospital Museum, with information about Dr. Wm Beaumont, a post surgeon at the fort and including things such as surgical diaramas, a display of an old dentist office and a display of an old pharmacy. The Museum of Prairie du Chien has displays and information about the War of 1812, among other things. Call 608-326-6960 for information.
Other items
of interestIt is suggested you check out the status of all of the following before visiting.
The Prairie Street Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, through October, 101 S. Marquette, next to Hartig Drug. For more information, call 608-379-0801; Blackhawk Junction Farmers Market, 7-11 a.m. Saturdays, June to mid-October, 700 E. Blackhawk Ave.
La Riviere Park: Outdoors enthusiasts should check out this 300-acre park at 62036 Vineyard Coulee Road, southeast of town. It includes hardwood forest, grasslands and native prairie. There are six miles of hiking trails, nature viewing, bird watching, cross-country skiing, horse trails with links to other trails, archery area, picnic area, shelter house and primitive or horse camping.
Shihata’s Orchard, 61549 Limery Road: Along with its “U-Pick” apple orchard, you’ll find a pumpkin patch, country fun park and retail store with a variety wines, cheeses, jellies and jams. For more information, call 608-326-2785.
Gays Mills: Another very popular fall destination in Crawford County are the apple orchards in and around Gays Mills. Regardless of the time of the year (although fall is best), this is a highlight of the Gays Mills area. Among them are Kickapoo Orchard, Sunrise Orchards and West Ridge Orchard.