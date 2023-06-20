Nominations open for Platteville Volunteer of the Year Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Nominations are open for area service organizations to submit a volunteer of the year for recognition at an upcoming ceremony.The Platteville Regional Chamber will host its annual “Salute to Volunteers” July 20 in City Park to recognize nominees as part of the 26th Annual Hometown Week Party in the Park.Local nonprofits and service organizations are encouraged to nominate a volunteer for recognition using an online form available at bit.ly/3X3ADzl.The deadline for submissions is July 10, and the service organizations are then responsible for notifying the nominee and ensuring their attendance at the celebration event.Additional nomination forms are available at the chamber office, 275 W. Business Hwy. 151. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Today