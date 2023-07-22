National Night Out event coming to Cascade Telegraph Herald grace.nieland Author email Jul 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! CASCADE, Iowa — A free event promoting celebrating first responders will be held next month in Cascade.The city’s National Night Out event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Riverview Park in Cascade.The annual event is part of a national push to promote police-community partnerships in hopes of creating safer, more connected communities. Recommended for you Staff from local fire and police departments will be present at the event as well as local EMS. The event will include free food, music and a variety of games for kids.More information is available online at bit.ly/44QsRLY. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cascade-iowa Food Crime-and-courts grace.nieland Author email Follow grace.nieland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Today Court documents detail domestic disturbance involving gun at Dubuque County mobile home park Ask Amy: Broken romance also breaks friendship Goodbye, geese: New strategy helping rid Dubuque's pathways of fowl filth Mary Ann Bradley Dubuque sees jump in number of building projects, construction value