EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A busy railroad crossing temporarily is closed during daytime hours in East Dubuque.

The Frentress Lake railroad crossing closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and will close again today according to a notice from the City of East Dubuque.

