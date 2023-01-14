DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities say one person sustained smoke-related injuries after a recent house fire in Darlington.
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on East Louisa Street in Darlington where smoke and flames were clearly visible.
Darlington Police Chief Jason King said the homeowner was injured when he returned inside to try to remove multiple dogs from the home. He said the homeowner was transported for smoke inhalation by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County before being taken by helicopter to UW Health University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
King said he did not have information on the timeline of events, as he was there mostly to help with traffic control. However, he did say the fire department was able to safely locate and remove the dogs, who are now in good condition.
Darlington Fire Chief Scott Buttchen could not be reached for comment Friday or Saturday, so a damage estimate and potential cause is yet unknown.
Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene. Mineral Point Fire Chief Bryan Marr said he was not on scene, so he did not have details but that his team returned back from the incident around 4:45 p.m.