LANCASTER, Wis. — An annual celebration is set to return to the streets of Lancaster next week.The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce's Night on the Square will return 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, on Lancaster's main square.The festivities this year will be German-themed and will include games, music and performances for all ages. The event is free, but local food vendors will be on-site with items for purchase. Performances will start with demonstrations from America's Best Karate Education Center followed by the Gotta Dance Academy of Performing Arts. The Brass Band will then perform live from 7 to 9 p.m.More information about the event and how to get involved is available online at lancasterwichamber.com.