PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A community volunteer day is being planned in downtown Platteville to push for community beautification.The Platteville Main Street Program will host Main Street Clean Up Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.A group of volunteers will meet at the public library and then work their way down Main Street to the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums to pull weeds and clean sidewalks. Local businesses are encouraged to pull weeds from in front of their establishments ahead of the event so volunteers can focus their efforts on other areas.Volunteers are encouraged to bring brooms, dust pans and gloves if they have them. Platteville Main Street will provide bags, water and a way to haul away waste.Volunteers can sign up for the event online at bit.ly/45zZGNO in one-, two- or three-hour shifts.